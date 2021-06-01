Atypical Final Season Premiere Set at Netflix

One of the best series on Netflix is coming to an end next month.

The streamer on Monday confirmed the fourth and final season of Atypical would be made available to stream around the globe.

The Peabody Award-nominated dramedy will launch its final run Friday, July 9.

10 half-hour episodes have been ordered.

Atypical tells the story of Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum looking for love and independence.

In the fourth and final season, each character faces a challenge they never anticipated, and Sam sets his sights on a nearly impossible goal.

Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa, Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s sister, Casey.

The characters were pulled in several different directions during the third season, which launched in November 2019.

Like many other Netflix series, production was halted due to the pandemic, but at least it didn't follow in the footsteps of GLOW and The Society, which were both canceled due to production issues due to COVID-19.

The cast of Atypical also includes Amy Okuda, Jenna Boyd, Graham Rogers, Fivel Stewart, Nik Dodani, Tal Anderson, Domonique Brown, Naomi Rubin, Kimia Behpoornia, and Sara Gilbert (returning guest star), among others.

The series joins a list of Netflix shows coming to an end that includes Lucifer, The Kominsky Method, Special, and Money Heist.

While many shows get cut short in their prime, Netflix is ending all of these shows for creative reasons.

Lucifer, in particular, has had a colorful road, beginning as a FOX original, before getting canceled after three seasons.

Netflix renewed it for seasons 4 and 5 but stressed that the fifth season would be the end.

Instead, the fifth season was expanded, and a sixth season was ordered due to the passionate demands of the fans.

The series will definitely be wrapping with its upcoming sixth season.

Netflix has also set a premiere date for the romantic drama Virgin River, which will unspool its third season on Netflix on the same day Atypical's conclusion launches.

