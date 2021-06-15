Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Ordered at Disney+

Disney+ is solidifying itself as the perfect place to expand upon some of its biggest properties.

Yep, we're talking about the Beauty and the Beast Prequel, which has landed a series order, according to Deadline.

Set several years before the events of the 2017 live-action film, Beauty and the Beast (working title) “will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou’s step-sister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure,” per the show’s official logline.

“While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.”

Said Gary Marsh, president, and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television of the series order:

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions.”

Luke Evans (Gaston) and Josh Gad (LeFou) will reprise their roles from the movie, while Briana Middleton will play newcomer Tilly.

Beauty and the Beast is developed, executive-produced, and written by Gad, Edward Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz, each of whom are set to be co-showrunners.

Additional executive producers include Liesl Tommy, who is on board to direct the first episode, and Alan Menken, who will work on an original soundtrack for the series.

Production on the show is set to begin in spring 2022.

“There are few more precious gems in the Disney library than this iconic franchise, and this prequel is both a love letter to what’s come before and its own spectacular adventure,” said Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Signature.

“Josh, Eddy and Adam’s vision gives us a window into the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the twist of a new partner in crime—Tilly, played by the luminous Briana Middleton."

"This dream team would not be complete without the genius Alan Menken returning to write even more glorious music for the franchise he helped create."

"We’re so grateful to Gary, Ayo, Michael and everyone at Disney Branded Television and Disney+ for their unwavering support. We cannot wait to start shooting.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.