Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Spoilers: Devastating Decisions, Meredith's New Job, & More!

It's the end of the line for another emotional season of Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 brought long-gone characters back, said goodbye to some beloved people, and put all of the characters through the wringer.

We can't be the only ones happy to see the back of the show for a few months to assess our feelings about some of the big swings.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 17, airing this week, is titled "Someone Saved My Life Tonight."

It's an ominous title and one that comes with an even more ominous logline.

"It’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston," it reads, confirming that fans will see Magie and Winston walking down the aisle.

Then again, the show doesn't exactly have the best track record with weddings, Maggie and Winston genuinely seem like one of the strongest couples on the show.

We're inclined to believe they will be married and moving onto an exciting new chapter in their lives on Grey's Anatomy Season 18.

"Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision," the logline concludes.

Meredith taking on a new role is hardly surprising when considering what she's been through this season.

She caught COVID-19 while trying to save lives and was in a coma for a lengthy time. She also woke up to the news that her ex-boyfriend, DeLuca, died after being stabbed while taking down human traffickers.

Could Meredith seriously handle any more doom and gloom? She's been through it all and needs some semblance of a break.

With COVID-19 still ravaging the world, it will be exciting to see how she feels about her new post and whether it will have changed the way she thinks of the medical profession.

As for Jo, well, the series has strongly suggested that she's ready for a big change in her professional life.

We've already lost multiple series regulars this season, but a season-ending revelation that someone else is leaving would not be surprising.

As we said, Grey's Anatomy likes to make viewers feel a wealth of emotions, and we'll probably be feeling many more when Grey's Anatomy Season 18 picks up in the fall.

The official teaser is all about new beginnings and shows some objections at the wedding, Mer back at work, and potential happiness for Owen and Teddy.

Yes, it looks like Owen and Teddy are making it out the other side of whatever the heck happened with them this season.

Have a look at the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.