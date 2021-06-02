Hallmark Announces Christmas in July 2021 Lineup!!

Get ready to dash through the snow during the heat of summer when viewers are treated with the annual programming event, Christmas in July.

It's worthwhile to experience the magic of Christmas any time of the year, and in 2021, you will be treated to a brand-new movie and fun theme nights throughout July to make this mid-year holiday celebration extra special.

Hallmark Channel and sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, the destination for holiday viewing, continues its tradition of feel-good entertainment and experiences that keep fans returning year after year with the annual Christmas in July programming.

About 100 days before 24/7 holiday programming stars on the networks, the Christmas in July celebration has some of their best ready and waiting. Here's your first look at the Christmas in July festivities!

The best news is that for ultimate Hallmark Christmas fans who have seen every movie (probably more than once), there is a new movie to warm your heart.

Amy Acker (A Nutcracker Christmas, Angel) and Warren Christie (If I Only Had Christmas, Motive) star in Crashing Through the Snow, a new, original movie premiering Saturday, July 10 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel.

Maggie (Acker) and her ex-husband, Jeff (Kristian Bruun, Orphan Black), have always been friends first.

When Jeff’s new girlfriend, Kate (Brooke Nevin, Jingle Around the Clock), spontaneously invites Maggie along to their Christmas getaway in Aspen, she jumps at the chance to spend a Yuletide holiday away with her two daughters.

Although Maggie feels like a third wheel crashing their Christmas, she’s not alone as Kate’s hapless brother, Sam (Warren Christie), shows up unannounced with a plan.

Always seeming to live in Kate’s shadow, Sam, for once, wants to come out ahead, and he convinces Maggie that, together, they can compete with Kate and make this Christmas the best one ever. Neither of them is adequately prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead -- or the feelings they develop for one another.

Crashing Through the Snow is from Through the Snow Pictures Inc. Stan Spry, Eric Woods, and Ryan M. Murphy are executive producers. Anthony Fankhauser is co-executive producer. Devan Towers is co-producer. Rich Newey directed from a script by Tamar Laddy.

The rest of the features for the month are holiday favorites from stars such as Candace Cameron Bure, Holly Robinson Peete, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Cameron Mathison, Danica McKellar, Ryan Paevey, Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, and many more!

In addition, Hallmark will launch a collection of products to help you celebrate Christmas in July with Hallmark Channel, including drinkware, t-shirts, socks, and more. The Christmas in July collection will be available at Hallmark.com and Hallmark Gold Crown Stores in mid-July. Oh, that's fun!

Here are some scheduling highlights!

HALLMARK CHANNEL (Friday, July 9-Saturday, July 31):

2020 Movie Marathon (Saturday, July 10-Sunday, July 11)

Popular Christmas movies from 2020 will air from morning till night, including the all-new original movie premiere of Crashing Through the Snow (Saturday, July 10, 9 p.m., ET/PT).

Soap Sunday (Sunday, July 18)

Holiday films featuring some of your favorite soap stars will air throughout the day and into the night, including Cameron Mathison, Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, Alison Sweeney, Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann, Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster, and more.

Countdown to Christmas Greatest Hits (Saturday, July 24-Sunday, July 25)

Celebrate some of Hallmark Channel’s greatest Christmas hit films of the past, including:

Crown for Christmas (Saturday, July 24, 7 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Danica McKellar (Matchmaker Mysteries, Love and Sunshine, The Wonder Years), Rupert Penry-Jones (MI-5)

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Saturday, July 24, 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Brooke Burns (Christmas Connection, Melrose Place), Henry Winkler (Barry, Happy Days), Warren Christie (If I Only Had Christmas, Motive)

Christmas Under Wraps (Sunday, July 25, 7 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (If I only had Christmas, Full/Fuller House, Christmas Town), David O’Donnell (A Christmas in Vermont)

The Nine Lives of Christmas (Sunday, July 25, 10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Brandon Routh (The Rookie, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Superman Returns), Kimberley Sustad (Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, Morning Show Mysteries)

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES (Friday, June 25-Thursday, July 8):

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries presents a Christmas gift of themed nights of Yuletide favorites to enjoy:

Blake Shelton Night! (Monday, June 28)

Blake Shelton proves that he’s more than just an award-winning musician by showing his skills at executive producing the following:

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Megan Park (My Christmas Love, The Secret Life of the American Teenager), Josh Henderson (Dallas, Desperate Housewives)

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Alison Sweeney (Murder, She Baked, Days of Our Lives), Lucas Bryant (The Angel Tree, Love Song)

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Lacey Chabert (The Christmas Waltz, Party of Five), Stephen Huszar (A Homecoming for the Holidays, My One & Only)

Holiday Jam Session! (Friday, July 2)

What would Christmas be without music? These films will have you singing along! Some of these movies include:

Our Christmas Love Song (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Alicia Witt (Cybill, Nashville), Brendan Hines (Scandal)

The Christmas Bow (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Lucia Micarelli (Treme), Michael Rady (Two Turtle Doves, Love to the Rescue)

Christmas at Graceland (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Kellie Pickler (singer/songwriter), Wes Brown (Check Inn to Christmas, 90210)

Salute to Christmas! (Saturday, July 3)

A Yuletide salute to those who bravely serve our country. Some of these films include:

The Christmas Doctor (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete (Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, American Housewife), Adrian Holmes (Arrow)

USS Christmas (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Jen Lilley (Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday, Days of Our Lives), Trevor Donovan (Nostalgic Christmas, 90210)

Deliver by Christmas (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Alvina August (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Nancy Drew), Eion Bailey (Switched for Christmas, Once Upon a Time)

Family on the 4th! (Sunday, July 4)

The most important part of everyone’s life is family. And family is who gathers around the table to celebrate not only Christmas but other major holidays and life events. Some of these films set to air are:

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Rachael Lee Cook (Cross Country Christmas, Perception), Benjamin Ayres (Cranberry Christmas, Saving Hope)

Holly & Ivy (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl), Marisol Nichols (Riverdale)

The Christmas Ring (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Nazneen Contractor (Star Wars Resistance), David Alpay (The Vampire Diaries)

There are some incredible holiday movies to watch in July, including some of my favorites. Are your favorite Christmas flicks a part of the celebration?

Let us know if you'll be watching along with us and giving your mind a chill while your body swelters in the July heat with Hallmark's Christmas in July extravaganza!

