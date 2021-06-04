Josh Duhamel Slams Netflix for Canceling Jupiter's Legacy

Josh Duhamel is not pleased with Netflix's handling of his latest series.

The streamer canceled Jupiter's Legacy after a single season earlier this week, less than a month after its launch on the platform.

In response, Duhamel shared a shirtless selfie in character as Sheldon Sampson.

"When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there.... #sexysantasummer," the star captioned his post. "What's up, @hulu?"

Duhamel plays Sheldon Sampson, an aging superhero on the series, which is based on Mark Miller and Frank Quitely's graphic novels.

Sheldon and his band of superheroes have outgrown the life in the series and are now ready to hand over the responsibilities to a fresh crop of superheroes.

The new crop included Sheldon’s son Brandon (Andrew Horton) and his daughter Chloe (Elena Kampouris), but it was evident that the kids are not exactly ready for such a big challenge.

The cast also includes Matt Lanter (Timeless), Leslie Bibb (Popular), and Ben Daniels (The Exorcist).

While the series is canceled, the streamer is working on a spinoff called Supercrooks.

The new series centers on a “ragtag gang of super-villains, con-artists, petty thieves and leg-breakers who all band together for the heist of the century and the most outrageous crime story you’ve ever seen in your life," according to the logline.

"Crime pays and they’re going to prove it. Some people just want to have the time of their lives and make a little dirty money while they’re doing it. If the superheroes get in the way they’re going to be spitting teeth.”

Millar shed light on the decision on Twitter.

“I’m really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season. I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to," he shared.

"I’ve always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it’s like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail."

“Jupiter’s Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I’m happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back,” he continued.

“Given where we’re going next, we’ve made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga."

"We’re confident we’ll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.