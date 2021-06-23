Netflix Scraps #blackAF Season 2, but the Story May Not Be Over!

Netflix is rescinding another renewal.

The streaming giant is no longer moving forward with #blackAF Season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 2 was officially ordered a year ago, but with COVID-19 bringing the TV and movie industry to a halt, there have been questions about the viability of the series.

For their part, Netflix canceled GLOW Season 4 and The Society Season 2 due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Still, the story may not be over for the Kenya Barris series.

THR is reporting that the semi-autobiographical sitcom is being redeveloped as a potential film franchise, and that movies are in development.

The news will undoubtedly be concerning for fans of the series, especially because the movie franchise has not officially been ordered.

When projects are in development, a number of things can change, but we'll keep you posted.

From Kenya Barris, #blackAF was loosely inspired by Barris' irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture.

"#blackAF flips the script on what we’ve come to expect a family comedy series to be," according to the streamer's description.

"Pulling back the curtain, #blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money” black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept."

The series starred Barris as a fictionalized version of himself and Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca) as his wife, Joya.

Kenya and Joya’s children were played by Genneya Walton (Xtant), Iman Benson (Suits), Scarlet Spencer (Bright), Justin Claiborne (Reverie), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (The Resident), and Richard Gardenhire Jr.

#blackAF is executive produced by Barris, Jones, and Hale Rothstein.

The series was the second to be produced under Barris' overall deal with Netflix, following sketch comedy Astronomy Club.

