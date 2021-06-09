Sex and the City Fan-Favorite Foursome Joins And Just Like That...

The news continues to drop for the upcoming Sex and the City revival on HBO Max.

The iconic series is getting the contemporary treatment with new cast members and a new title, And Just Like That...

But with all that change comes a lot of familiar faces.

Of course, Sarah Jessica Parker is on board as the style icon, Carrie Bradshaw. Also joining the show is Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes.

Of course, Kim Cattrall, who played the uber-sexy Samantha Jones, has had her fill of the character and will not be a part of the revival.

Recent news revealed that Chris Noth would be returning as Carrie's long-term love interest and at least one-time husband, Mr. Big, and we've already learned that John Corbett will be back on screen as Carrie's one-time fiance, Aidan Shaw.

If you were worried about the other important men in the ladies lives, we have an update!

Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Mario Cantone have all signed on to be a part of the excitement.

Harry Goldenblatt (Handler), Steve Brady (Eigenberg), Stanford Blatch (Garson), and Anthony Marantino (Cantone) will all be present and accounted for in one way or another to bring joy or frustration to Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda.

Hopefully, that's good news for Charlotte and Miranda in the relationship department.

With two of Carrie's former love interests involved, we really have no idea what to expect.

Perhaps we'll learn more once production begins and the paparazzi start grabbing snaps during filming.

According to HBO Max, the storyline we'll be following finds the trio as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

As an original viewer of Sex and the City, I'm eager to find out how these gals have fared in much more detail than we got in the follow-up films, which had varying quality and didn't do justice to the series.

In other related casting news, Sara Ramirez will be joining the new series as a non-binary character who is a podcast-hosting comedian named Che Diaz.

There isn't any news on when we might actually see And Just Like That... but production was set to begin in late spring.

Will you be watching the reboot on HBO Max?

Why or why not?

Share your thoughts on the show below

