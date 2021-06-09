Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Loyal Subjekts

Morgan Edge is one crafty individual.

The supervillain's mission became ever clearer on Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 9, and the stage is set for a thrilling final part of Superman & Lois Season 1.

If you watch Superman & Lois online, you know Morgan has been a pivotal part of these opening episodes, building an army to do his bidding, but the last thing I expected was the episode-ending reveal that he is Kal-El's brother and has been on Earth for the same amount of time.

There is still much we don't know about Morgan and his plans, but Superman & Lois is poised to be the answer-filled outing we've all been waiting for.

Morgan is the perfect villain. He's been constructed from the ground up, and all of the reveals have come at the right time to keep viewers intrigued by his plans, but wouldn't it have been easier for him to target Lois in the house?

Morgan has had powers for much longer than his loyal subjects and could have probably outmaneuvered everyone else had he gone to the Kent farm to dole out his form of justice.

Then again, Morgan is all about the theatrics and probably planned exactly when he would unveil his identity the moment Clark returned to town.

The truth about why the Smallville residents are required for the X-Kryptonite made perfect sense, and it was yet another plot handled very well on this excellent superhero drama.

With Morgan's army growing stronger by the day, his grip on Smallville is only getting more concerning, leading me to question whether Clark will have to turn to some of the other superheroes he knows for assistance.

Morgan: Glad you came.

Clark: Everything you are doing is gonna stop.

Morgan: That's exactly what your friend Lois Lane keeps saying to me. You can't make that happen any more than she can. Permalink: That's exactly what your friend Lois Lane keeps saying to me. You can't make that happen any...

Permalink: That's exactly what your friend Lois Lane keeps saying to me. You can't make that happen any...

We were supposed to get a Superman & Lois-Batwoman crossover before COVID-19 hit, so maybe the writers were planning some sort of super team-up to help save everyone or something.

Then again, Clark also has a cousin in National City that he fails to mention these days. I know The CW is seemingly distancing this series from its other superhero dramas, but there will come a time in which other superheroes will be required.

There's also the John Henry Irons of it all. He's been anti-Superman because of what happened in his world, so perhaps telling him the truth about Morgan will make John realize this iteration of Superman is not the problem.

The multiverse works in mysterious ways, but one thing we do know is that the Kent family will always stick together.

Jonathan stealing some of John's weapons was a successful way to show he wasn't as naive as some made him believe, but I figured Clark would have used his superpowers to scan the barn after everything that happened.

This would have worked so much better if the weapons were hidden somewhere else on the farm because it is hard to believe Clark didn't check beforehand. Knowing many people in town have it out for his family, there are so many other precautions Clark should be taking.

But at least Clark did exit the Fortress of Solitude in the nick of time to make sure everyone was safe.

Clark and Jordan's heart-to-heart was needed. Clark feels terrible about what his son is going through, but he's going to feel even worse now that he knows his arrival on Earth is part of why Morgan is preparing an army to cause death and destruction.

Samuel's concoction doesn't seem like such a bad thing now, but Lois would always be upset about it.

As he so perfectly pointed out, you need to prepare for everything in this world, and leaving one thing up to chance could result in the deaths of many innocent people.

The Kyle revelation left my jaw firmly placed on the floor, but when I thought about how quickly he got to the farm, it made sense.

Morgan: Did you really think I'd be giving people powers without having them myself? You see, I got mine the same time you did, Kal-el, when I arrived on this planet.

Clark: When you arrived?

Morgan: I think it's time you learned the truth about who I am and where I'm really from, brother. Permalink: I think it's time you learned the truth about who I am and where I'm really from, brother.

Permalink: I think it's time you learned the truth about who I am and where I'm really from, brother.

He's been such a strange character throughout Superman & Lois Season 1 that his selfishness was not a surprise. He was clearly very unhappy in his life and figured a new purpose would help that somewhat.

What he's actually done is join an army of people who will probably not make it out of the freshman season alive. He's also betrayed his wife, who was adamant about not accepting any of the deals from Morgan.

Did anyone else expect Lana to be put in harm's way by Morgan? Clark also has a connection with Lana, so maybe that explains why Morgan targeted her to do his bidding in the first place.

As we head into the final episodes of the season, we should prepare for some more twists and turns, but my biggest hope is that Clark and Jordan find a way of harnessing their abilities to save the town.

There are many complicated relationships on this show, but if Clark can help his son with his abilities, it will help change things in a big way.

"Loyal Subjekts" started slow, but it was one of the most fascinating episodes once it got going.

What did you think of Kyle's abilities? Were you thrown for a loop by that Morgan Edge reveal?

Hit the comments below.

Superman & Lois continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Loyal Subjekts Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.0 / 5.0

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.