The Chair: Sandra Oh Becomes the 'F—ker in Charge' of a Prestigious University in First Trailer

With Killing Eve sitting out all of 2020, Sandra Oh has an exciting new role to sink her teeth into.

Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the first footage of its forthcoming comedy The Chair, and it looks like a humorous affair.

We meet Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh), who arrives at the prestigious Pembroke University for her first day on the job.

And, if you wanted to know how humorous Oh's character is, then look no further than her nameplate, which declares her the "f--cker in charge."

Catchy, right?

The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University.

Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department and as one of the few staff members of color at the university.

Six half-hour episodes have been ordered, and we're super excited for it.

Amanda Peet (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story) is an executive producer, writer, and showrunner.

Joining Peet as executive producers are Sandra Oh, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernie Caulfield, and Daniel Gray Longino.

Writers are Peet, along with Annie Julia Wyman, Richard E. Robbins, Jennifer Kim, and Andrea Troyer.

The Director of all episodes is Daniel Gray Longino.

The all-star cast also includes Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson, Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling, and Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz.

The cast is rounded out by Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay, David Morse as Dean Paul Larson, and Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim.

Check out the full teaser for yourself, but we're convinced this is going to be another big hit for the streamer.

Oh has proven to be one of the best actresses around, and it will be fun to see her play this new character.

The Chair will receive its debut on August 20 and joins shows like Locke & Key, Virgin River, Atypical, Sex Education, and Outer Banks on the streamer's schedule for the next few months.

