The Good Doctor Shocker: Antonia Thomas Exits After 4 Seasons!

The Good Doctor is losing another original series regular.

According to Deadline, Antonia Thomas is exiting after four seasons in the role of Dr. Claire Browne.

While a definite reason for her exit was now given, the actress did hint to Deadline the episode orders for the series could be a factor.

The current season, which wraps tonight on ABC, has 20 episodes.

In an interview with Deadline, Thomas said that it was a difficult decision because she's enjoyed playing the character over the last four years.

"I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through, and I’m now really excited to explore different creative opportunities," she explained, adding that she was very accustomed to the shorter episode orders of British series.

Thomas is well known for her role on the Channel 4 drama, Misfits, which had 6-8 episode seasons.

The good news for fans is that it sounds like Claire is not getting killed off, revealing that she would be open to returning as a guest star down the line.

"Really for me, if there was more time in the year to be able to shoot the show and to be able to go off and do some of the other things that I’m wanting to explore now, I’d do both," Antonia shared with Deadline.

"It has not been an easy decision for me to leave, so I absolutely would love to come back every now and then and say hi, I’m very much looking forward to that."

Throughout the four-year run of the series, it has lost a string of beloved characters.

Beau Garrett exited after the first season but has guest-starred since, while Chuku Modu left early into the second season.

Nicholas Gonzalez, who played Neil Melendez, was written out at the end of the third season, leading to an outcry from the show's passionate fans.

Like many shows, the series is down considerably in the ratings this year, but it will be exciting to see how the numbers are in the fall without another original series regular.

The second part of the season finale finds the characters in Guatemala on a surgical mission.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.