The Morning Show Season 2: Premiere Date and Trailer!

One of Apple TV+'s buzziest shows finally has a return date.

The streamer on Monday confirmed The Morning Show Season 2 will be back on the air Friday, September 17, 2021.

The Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Award-winning series will have 10 fresh episodes for fans, with a new episode launching every Friday.

As for what The Morning Show Season 2 will be about, here's the official logline:

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

The star-studded returning cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden.

The series is also welcoming a number of new faces for Season 2.

Greta Lee will play Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team, Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star.

Also joining the cast is Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of The Morning Show team, Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board, Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer.

The new cast is rounded out by Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker, and Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin, who serves as showrunner and is an executive producer, the series is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.

While the series was not a huge hit with critics In its first season, it was a hit on the awards front.

Crudup’s performance as Corey Ellison earned an Emmy win in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award.

Aniston's performance as Alex Levy earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

Check out the trailer for The Morning Show Season 2, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

