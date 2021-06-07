Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Did Luke survive?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 15, the gang was shocked to learn there were some major repercussions to his death.

Seriously? - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 14

As everyone prepared for the worst, they had to also find a way to take down the latest villain.

With life-changing decisions, the heroes all banded together to get rid of the bad guys.

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 15 Quotes

You know it's impossible to get your old man's attention when he's deep in thought.

Bruce Wayne

Eli: Y'know if that guy had just minded his business and let me take the car, I'd've been out of there. And he'd be fine.
Batwoman: You're saying this is his fault?
Eli: It's the truth.

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 15

