Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 18

Did the good guys manage to save Kate Kane from the darkness?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 18, it quickly became clear that there was more to unpack following her big return.

Ryan started to question her place in Gotham as its savior after the return of the former Batwoman.

Meanwhile, Alice found herself in a dangerous collision course with Circe.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.