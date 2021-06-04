Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 10

at .

Did Catherine Martin make the right call?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 10, everything changed when she made her way to New Jersey to confront Bill's mother.

Leaving the House - Clarice Season 1 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Ruth asked Krendler and ViCAP to track someone down before something bad happened.

Elsewhere, Julia continued to assist the team despite a huge personal risk.

Watch Clarice Season 1 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Clarice Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

Catherine: I've never been here.
Lila: I know that. No one here is pretty.

Excuse me. Can we play on more than one card?

Catherine [to Lila]

Clarice Season 1 Episode 10

Clarice Season 1 Episode 10 Photos

Seeking Bill's Mother - Clarice Season 1 Episode 10
Shocking Admission - Clarice Season 1 Episode 10
Talking Catherine Down - Clarice Season 1 Episode 10
Helping Out Julia - Clarice Season 1 Episode 10
Sifting Through Evidence - Clarice Season 1 Episode 10
ViCAP Objection - Clarice Season 1 Episode 10
  1. Clarice
  2. Clarice Season 1
  3. Clarice Season 1 Episode 10
  4. Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 10