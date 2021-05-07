Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Clarice manage to get justice for a victim?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 8, the agent tried to get closure after a young woman's death was made to look like a suicide.

Meanwhile, Krendler secretly collected a DNA sample from the man he suspected attacked Clarice at Woodhaven.

Did he finally have an answer about what went down?

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.