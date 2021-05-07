Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 8

at .

Did Clarice manage to get justice for a victim?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 8, the agent tried to get closure after a young woman's death was made to look like a suicide.

Uncomfortable Lunch - Clarice Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Krendler secretly collected a DNA sample from the man he suspected attacked Clarice at Woodhaven.

Did he finally have an answer about what went down?

Clarice Season 1 Episode 8

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Clarice Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Ardelia: You're going to catch hell if Krendler finds out you're still investigating behind his back. Be careful.
Clarice: Yes, Mom.

Dr. Li: Why do you think you can trust me?
Clarice: You got me to a place, a place where I could remember.

Clarice Season 1 Episode 8

Clarice Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

Tightening the Screws - Clarice Season 1 Episode 8
Esquivel's Connection - Clarice Season 1 Episode 8
Temporarily in Charge - Clarice Season 1 Episode 8
Uncomfortable Lunch - Clarice Season 1 Episode 8
Checking New Lead - Clarice Season 1 Episode 8
Making Hard Choices - Clarice Season 1 Episode 8
