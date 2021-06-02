Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 8

at .

Who went after Jeanette and Kate?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8, the tension continued to mount as the girls returned to school and some people paid more attention than others.

Martin's Key - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8

With the lawsuit pressing on, Kate and Jeanette had to come to an agreement about their part in everything.

Elsewhere, a surprising secret from 1993 threatened to change what everyone thought they knew.

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Jeanette: Kate Wallis went to Martin Harris’ house willingly.
Denise: This is not the narrative that she’s presented on the record. It’s a glaring inconsistency in Kate’s story. This could help demonstrate that Kate bent the truth.
Jeanette: Kate won’t contribute to a narrative that paints her anything less than a saint. In reality, she’s a huge liar and now we have proof.

Jamie: Everyone at school today has been torturing her!
Vince: You kinda made it open season when you gave her a black eye!

