Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Who went after Jeanette and Kate?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 8, the tension continued to mount as the girls returned to school and some people paid more attention than others.

With the lawsuit pressing on, Kate and Jeanette had to come to an agreement about their part in everything.

Elsewhere, a surprising secret from 1993 threatened to change what everyone thought they knew.

Use the video above to watch Cruel Summer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.