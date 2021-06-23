Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did Tally manage to make a big impact?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 1, everyone was shocked when Tally tried to harness her powers as a Biddy.

Returning to Fort Salem -- Tall - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Raelle and Abigail returned to Fort Salem with a theory about what happened as their powers continued to manifest.

Elsewhere, the Camarilla continued to pose a threat to the witches in the military.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 1 Online

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Alder: I'm sorry.
Gen. Bellweather: You're more than that. You're reckless and vain and out of control.

I keep thinking, "Why not us?"

Tally [to Adil]

