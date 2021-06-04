Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Did Maya find a conclusion to her family drama?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 16, Maya realized she needed to find a way to move on from what happened with her family.

Maya respond - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 15

Meanwhile, the crew took matters into their own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment on the scene.

Elsewhere, Andy and Sullivan's marriage was put to the test.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

Dean: It’s definitely not a win.
Condola: But it’s not an ‘L’.
Dean: A settlement might as well be an ‘L’.
Condola: Says a trust fund baby with a houseboat. Dean, a settlement is a massive amount of money for working folks like Joyce, life-changing money.
Dean: Yeah, I’m not after the money. I want change.
Condola: A settlement is a sign of change. With the protests and everything that’s happened over the last few months, it has forced PDs all over the country to look inward.
Dean: If that were, they’d reach across the table to help make change, not throw money at us so we go away.
Condola: They’re willing to make a public apology.
Dean: More words.

Sullivan: You really didn’t have to sleep on the couch, you know.
Andy: The only reason I slept here and not at Maya’s is because it’s her wedding day, and I don’t want her to know what you did, not today.
Sullivan: What I did was save your job, Andy.
Andy: This is not a discussion. This is not a discussion. Because today I am a maid of honor, and if we have a discussion I will say some things that are very, very not maiden like or honorable.
Sullivan: This is absurd.
Andy: You don’t get to tell me what’s absurd. Be there by 5.

