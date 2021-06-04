Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Did Maya find a conclusion to her family drama?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 16, Maya realized she needed to find a way to move on from what happened with her family.

Meanwhile, the crew took matters into their own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment on the scene.

Elsewhere, Andy and Sullivan's marriage was put to the test.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.