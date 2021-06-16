Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 10

at .

Who the heck is Morgan Edge?

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10, we finally got some answers as Morgan unveiled his true identity to Superman.

Who's in the House? - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Lana grew concerned over Kyle's random behavior and set out to get some answers of her own.

Elsewhere, Lois was pushed to the limit after learning more about her son.

Watch Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Superman & Lois online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

Clark: Brother?
Morgan: I know how unlikely it may seem, but the two of us, we share the same Kryptonian blood.
Clark: You are not my brother.
Morgan: I am, Kal-El, whether you want to believe it or not.

Morgan: My real name is Tal-Rho. I'm the son of Zeta-Rho and Lara Lor-Van.
Clark: That's not possible. My mother --
Morgan: Married Jor-El, your father. Yes, I know. Years after, she'd been matched to my father, years after I was born. It was when she first warned that Krypton was dying. The very reason my father sent me here.

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10 Photos

Sarah is Shocked - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10
Should We Tell Her? - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10
Jonathan Comforts Sarah - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10
Kyle Pleads - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10
Samuel's Look - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10
A Heroic Move - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10
  1. Superman & Lois
  2. Superman & Lois Season 1
  3. Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 10
  4. Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 10