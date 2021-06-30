Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 15

Was there a way forward for Central City?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 15, an army of Godspeeds attacked the city, leading Barry and Iris on a wild mission.

Meanwhile, Chillblaine got out of prison and claimed to be reformed but Frost had to make a decision about whether she trusted him.

How did Caitlin react to the surprise return?

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.