Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 20

Did Dr. Lim manage to survive her kidnapping?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 20, the surgeons continued their mission to Guatemala, but there were some big issues for them.

Meanwhile, Mateo Redón continued to try to get through to everyone else.

Elsewhere, Shaun had to perform risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly went off.

Did his patient pull through?

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.