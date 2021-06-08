Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 20

Did Dr. Lim manage to survive her kidnapping?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 20, the surgeons continued their mission to Guatemala, but there were some big issues for them.

Meanwhile, Mateo Redón continued to try to get through to everyone else.

Getting Assistance - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 20

Elsewhere, Shaun had to perform risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly went off.

Did his patient pull through?

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 20 Quotes

Andrews: Maybe we should close her up and do this tomorrow.
Shaun: It would be fatal. Not to her, but to a patient down the line that we'd have to drop.

Lim: What?
Claire: You're smiling. [pause] Oh my God. YES!!! I approve.

