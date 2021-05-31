Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 19

Did the doctors manage to save everyone in Guatemala?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 19, the gang embarked on a mission to another country as new details about the threat in the area came to light.

Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea confronted deeply rooted issues in their relationship.

What did they learn about each other?

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.