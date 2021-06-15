Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

Did Sarah manage to save her town?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1, a young woman stepped up to the challenge when a massive vein of coltan is discovered beneath the town.

Mother with a Secret - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1

With a company determined to take the measures needed to take the mineral, the townsfolk decided to rise up and refuse access.

Sarah enlisted her friends to help her deem the area a town to declare independence.

How did it all play out?

Watch The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch The Republic of Sarah online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Sarah: Someone I know kept crashing into me in the pit last night.
Grover: It's a punk show. You're supposed to go home sore.
Sarah: I'm not complaining. You can crash into me whenever you want.

A.J.: What time did you get home last night.
Sarah: Does 6 a.m. still count as last night?
A.J.: Somebody had a fun evening.

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

Prodigal Son Returns - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1
Mother with a Secret - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1
Sarah's Bestie - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1
Change of Status - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1
Compatible Roommates - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1
Watching the Action - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1
  1. The Republic of Sarah
  2. The Republic of Sarah Season 1
  3. The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1
  4. Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 1