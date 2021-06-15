Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did Sarah manage to save her town?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 1, a young woman stepped up to the challenge when a massive vein of coltan is discovered beneath the town.

With a company determined to take the measures needed to take the mineral, the townsfolk decided to rise up and refuse access.

Sarah enlisted her friends to help her deem the area a town to declare independence.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Republic of Sarah online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.