American Rust Trailer: Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney Lead Showtime Drama

Two acting legends will share the screen on Showtime's American Rust, and it's going to be good.

The premium cabler released the official trailer for its upcoming drama series starring Emmy winner and Tony nominee Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule, The Newsroom, Godless, The Looming Tower) and award-winning actress and Emmy nominee Maura Tierney (Your Honor, The Affair, The Report, Beautiful Boy).

Daniels is on board to executive produce the series, reteaming with Oscar nominee Dan Futterman (The Looming Tower, Capote, Foxcatcher), who serves as executive producer, writer, and showrunner.

The series is co-produced with Boat Rocker Studios and will premiere on Sunday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated debut novel, American Rust is a compelling family drama and a timeless story of wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past.

The story of survival and transcendence is told through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels), the complicated and compromised chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices.

When news of a murder rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves (Tierney).

The impressive cast also includes Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Julia Mayorga (It Is Decidedly So), Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural), and Rob Yang (The Resident).

American Rust is executive produced by Futterman, Daniels, Michael De Luca (Escape From Dannemora), Adam Rapp (The Looming Tower), Paul Martino (Inside Game), Katie O’Connell Marsh (Narcos, Hannibal) for Boat Rocker Studios, and Elisa Ellis.

The series joins a Showtime slate that includes The L Word Generation Q, Dexter, Black Monday, The Chi, and so much more.

