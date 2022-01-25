Showtime Cancels American Rust, Black Monday, & Work in Progress

Showtime will not be bringing back American Rust for a second season.

The premium cabler announced Thursday that the Jeff Daniels-Maura Tierney drama has been canceled.

News of the demise comes three months after the conclusion of the first season, with Pittsburgh's Tribune-Review breaking the news.

“We can confirm that American Rust will not be moving forward with a second season,” a Showtime rep said in a statement.

“We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.”

Based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated debut novel, American Rust is a family drama and a timeless story of wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past.

The story of survival and transcendence is told through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels), the complicated and compromised chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices.

When news of a murder rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves (Tierney).

Showtime has also parted ways with Black Monday.

Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, Andrew Rannells, Casey Wilson, and Yassir Lester starred on the popular series.

According to TV Series Finale, Scheer broke the news of the demise on Twitch stream.

The star said the series had been canceled for several months.

Work in Progress is also canceled, ending with its second season.

Celeste Pechous broke the news of the cancellation on social media.

"Beyond proud," reads the tweet.

"Ecstatic to be a part of this story. No season 3. But we're all a work in progress... so just the beginning."

Showtime recently renewed Yellowjackets for a second season.

It joins Your Honor, City on a Hill, The Chi, Billions, Moonbase 8, and The L Word Generation Q on the network.

What are your thoughts on the trio of cancellations?

