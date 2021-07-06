America's Got Talent Exclusive Clip: Taking Baton Twirling to New Heights!

One of the best parts of America's Got Talent is when the contestants genuinely enjoy their performances.

The next episode of the hit NBC reality series, airing tonight at 8/7c, introduces us to the sixth wave of auditions.

One of those performers is a twirl act, who brings incredible energy with his performance to "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen.

NBC provided us with an exclusive clip ahead of broadcast, and it's great.

Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell are stunned by the energetic performance showing the performer throwing the twirling batons up into the air and catching them.

He manages this impressive feat while continuing to move around the stage.

Might he be one of the finalists on the show?

Well, the clip doesn't spoil that, but it does give you 40 seconds of the performance.

Hooray, right?

That being said, the reactions from the judges alone lead us to believe this man will advance to the next stage of the process and make it far into the battle to win.

America's Got Talent remains one of the top draws on TV screens in its 16th season.

Check out the trailer below, and be sure to hit the comments with your thoughts!

It's a fun clip, right?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.