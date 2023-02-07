Scott Alexander, America's Got Talent Contestant, Dies Following Stroke

America's Got Talent alum Scott Alexander has died.

His wife Jenny revealed the sad news that he passed away following a stroke on a cruise ship.

She wrote:

"I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father."

"He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us.

"We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers."

Jenny shared a series of pictures on the social media platform of Scott with his children.

Fans took to the comments section to pay tribute to the late magician.

"So So Sorry for your loss. Please accept my most sincere Condolences," said one fan.

"Jenny, please let us know what we can do for you. This community of makers will rally around and support you. Anything you need," another shared.

"I'm sitting here in shock staring at my computer screen. Jenny, my heart is heavy thinking of you and your kids," a third fan added.

"I will be praying for you all for strength."

"God Bless you, your kids and may your husband always be your guardian angel!!!!"

"I am holding you and your family in light and love," added a fourth fan.

"He looks like a really wonderful person and I'm sure he loves you very much."

"I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are for you and your children," reads another tribute.

Alexander had a widely praised appearance on America's Got Talent Season 6.

He wowed the judges at his audition before being sent to the Vegas round.

Alexander made it to the quarter-finals of the reality series before being eliminated.

He went on to appear on Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Alexander is survived by his wife, Jenny, and their four children.

May Scott Alexander rest in peace.

