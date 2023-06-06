America's Got Talent Exclusive Clip: Meet Mandy Mudden

The latest season of America's Got Talent continues tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC, and the series has already introduced plenty of new faces.

But none of them are pretty like Mandy Mudden, who makes the judges laugh with her hilarious act.

Auditions are my favorite part of competitive reality series because you never know who you will meet next.

Mudden's comical act finds her asking Howie to think of "any word at all" in the English language.

The real laughs arrive when Mandy tells him that his word will be in the bag in front of him.

Not one to waste any time, Howie opens the bag to find...

A dictionary.

Laughter erupts from the audience of the reality tv series, and Simon Cowell is left grinning from ear to ear, wondering what could possibly come next.

Thankfully, you can watch Mandy's entire performance tonight when the show airs on NBC.

But first, check out the video below.

It's fun, we promise!

It's unclear at this stage whether Mandy will advance to the next round, but she does seem able to command the room and the audience.

When your act is a comedy, the goal is to make everyone laugh.

Mandy definitely accomplishes that goal.

"America's Got Talent Season 18 returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize," NBC teases of the new season.

Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, renowned comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara.

The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host.

"This season promises to deliver some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage," the network teased.

