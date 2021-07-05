Big Brother Houseguest Departs Ahead of Season Premiere: Find Out Who's Replacing Her!

One of the biggest messages of Big Brother has always been to expect the unexpected, but we did not expect this:

Just days ahead of the Big Brother Season 23 premiere, Christie Valdiserri, who was announced as a houseguest last week, will no longer be taking part on the CBS reality series.

In a video message, Valdiserri revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have no idea how I got it,” Valdiserri said in the clip.

“I have the vaccine, and I’ve been following all the guidelines up to this point. I have absolutely no symptoms, I feel perfectly fine. So I’m really grateful for that, but it’s really frustrating because I won’t be playing on Big Brother this summer.”

Valdiserri also opened up about her struggle with alopecia and the feedback she has received since being announced as a cast member.

“I have put myself out there and shared this vulnerability of being bald, and all the comments, good or bad, are affecting everybody else that also is bald and experiences this vulnerability, so spread love,” she continued.

“Whether you’re just finding out about alopecia, or you know what alopecia is, you know that we’re unstoppable, and I’m going to bounce back in one way or another.”

In her place, the reality series has added 25-year-old Claire Rehfuss to the cast.

Rehfuss currently lives in New York and is an AI Engineer.

Here is her strategy for winning the game.

I’ll win with my intelligence, drive, and adaptability! I’ll sniff out the big threats quickly and navigate my way through the game by creating advantageous alliances… I’m also going to try to get out the strong alpha dudes early, that way I don’t have as many challenge threats or egos that I have to tiptoe around.

As previously reported, the series will find the houseguests playing in teams as a way to stop people from forming big alliances early on.

Catch the premiere Wednesday, July 7.

