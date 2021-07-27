Departure: Peaock Drops Trailer for Second Season of Archie Panjabi Thriller

Departure is returning to Peacock with another mystery to solve.

the streamer has dropped the second season trailer of the intense conspiracy series which follows the ensuing investigation into a mysterious crash of a controversial new high-speed train traveling between Toronto and Chicago.

Departure Season 2 is set to launch on Peacock on August 5.

All six episodes will drop at once, so you can get your binge on with this one.

"DEPARTURE season two follows Kendra Malley (Emmy(R) award winner Archie Panjabi) as she's recruited to investigate a new transportation disaster -the derailment of an experimental high-speed train in rural Michigan," reads the official logline.

"Pressure mounts for Kendra and her team to crack the puzzle as the small town reels in shock, and the world demands answers."

"Their investigation reveals a plethora of disconnected events and a range of potential suspects with believable motives: a disillusioned employee, a local anti-technology politician, the tech mogul who developed the train's software...and even a man with ties to a Mexican drug cartel."

"As she works to sort through the chaos, Kendra must reckon with the inner tension that emerges between the investigation and her emotions."

The series stars Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife), Christopher Plummer (Knives Out, All the Money in the World), Jason O'Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Kris Holden-Ried (The Umbrella Academy), Karen LeBlanc (Ransom), and Donal Logue (Gotham).

The cast also includes Mark Rendall (Dead Still), Etienne Kellici (The Republic of Sarah), Kelly McCormack (Ginny & Georgia), Wendy Crewson (Frankie Drake Mysteries), Charlie Carrick (Abandoned: Angelique's Isle), Dion Johnstone (Sweet Magnolias), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), Greg Bryk (The Wilds), and Florence Ordesh (Dublin Murders).

Check out the trailer for the second season below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Departure Season 2 is a Canada/Ireland Co-Production from Shaftesbury (Canada) and Deadpan Pictures (Ireland), in Association with Corus Entertainment, Starlings Television. and Red Arrow Studios International.

Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Malcolm MacRury, Jackie May, T.J. Scott, Paul Donovan, Ailish McElmeel, David A. Stern, Matt Geller, Archie Panjabi, Carlo Dusi, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, Chris Philip, Karine Martin ,and Ben Silverman are EPs.

Vincent Shiao, and Chris Moreton will also serve as co-executive producers with Patrick Cassavetti, Teresa M. Ho, Julie Lacey and Tina Grewal as producers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.