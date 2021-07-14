Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter Returning for Revival!

at .

Dexter will face another figure from his past on the upcoming Showtime revival.

TV Line confirmed the news, which has been heavily rumored for months.

No details on how long the return is for, but John Lithgow, who is also set for a comeback, suggested to Deadline that they would be back in flashbacks.

Deb on the Job

“It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang — including Michael [C. Hall] and Jennifer Carpenter and [exec producer] Clyde Phillips.”

With Carpenter's Debra being dead by the end of the original series in 2013, it makes sense.

It's also possible that Dexter will be haunted by faces from his past, but we'll need to tune in when the series returns in the fall for more insight into it all.

Jennifer Carpenter Attends Venice Film Festival

For her part, Carpenter hinted at a return earlier this year when she shared a photo on Instagram, presumably from the set of the series.

The cast of the revival also includes Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions), who is on board as primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

The cast also includes Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant), and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in something she's probably going to want to forget).

The good news is that the Dexter revival will not be changing the history of the series, with Clyde Phillips recently revealing it would not be undoing the past.

Jennifer Carpenter Attends Event

“We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years,” he said.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Gary Levine of Showtime when the series was ordered.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.

"Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Dexter as a Lumberjack

What are your thoughts on this latest twist in the tale?

Are you ready for more Debra Morgan?

Hit the comments.

