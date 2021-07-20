Lyndsy Fonseca Talks Turner & Hooch, Working With Dogs, & More!

Turner & Hooch is an exciting follow to the 1989 film of the same name.

The series strikes a perfect balance between comedy, drama, and mystery to become a fun show for all the family.

TV Fanatic got the chance to catch up with Lyndsy Fonseca (Nikita, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother) ahead of the series premiere about what to expect.

Check out the interview below.

TV Fanatic: What attracted you to Turner & Hooch?

Lyndsy: A few things. I think being a part of a show that the entire family can watch is kind of nice.

There's a lot of heavy stuff going on in the world, and to be a part of something that basically teenagers can be into the action and adults can be into the family relationships, and the kids can be into the dogs.

It's kind of great to do something the whole family can watch

Can you speak a bit about how your character, Laura, fits into the world of the series?

Laura is Scott Turner's sister, and our father passed away. He was originally played by Tom Hanks in the film.

What ends up happening in the show is Laura dives deeper into the confusion around their father's death, and it really becomes sort of her mission in the first season to get to the bottom of maybe some things that were not uncovered before.

Were you familiar with the movie before you signed up for the show?

I've seen it as a kid, and I rewatched it, and I really loved the film. They do a really great job.

I think just as much as our series does with keeping the comedy and the kindness alive with the dog, and then also having these great, like sort of heists and murder mysteries and, you know, bad guys.

It's a great film, and I think we've done a good job at carrying on that sort of tone.

Are you able to speak about how the show differs from the movie?

We're all different people, right? So different actors are going to bring different things to the table.

Tom Hanks is a very incredible actor, but Josh, as our number one, sets the tone for the whole thing.

I think tonally it's got a little bit of everything. There are still very much dramatic moments and relationships, and character-driven stories.

But at the end of the day, it's also a comedy.

What was it like working with dogs for work?

It was definitely entertaining. We have five dogs that played hooch, and they each had different skills, and they have limited work hours. They get hot very easily.

We're a show that cares very much about animals because my character has even more than just Hooch.

There are hamsters, lizards, birds, and cats. We pride ourselves on really being animal-conscious. Um, so because of that, there's just a lot of limitations when you work with a dog that you are treating very well.

Did COVID-19 impact the shooting of Turner & Hooch?

We shot this during COVID. It was definitely very challenging for the production side of things.

But as an actor, it was challenging.

We, as a cast, were very close and supportive of each other on set, but even we had limitations, and we're trying to be aware of how much socializing we could do in Canada, away from our homes and our families, because we knew the entire show was riding on our safety.

We had to show up at work every day and be healthy. It was a risk because this was before any vaccines rolled out. So we were all susceptible, and we took the precaution very seriously. The crew, the cast, everyone.

You said the first season has a mystery of something else possibly happening to the father. If the series gets renewed, would it be a new mystery every season?

I don't know the answer to that. I know that there are ideas that the creator Matt Nix has expressed to me, and the ideas that he has for Laura season two, I don't want to say because they're not solidified yet.

I don't know yet, you know, but the writers are eagerly waiting to start the plotting the next season when we get that official go-ahead for season two.

Turner & Hooch premieres on Disney+ July 21, with one episode rolling out each week. Return to TV Fanatic on Wednesday for a full review of the premiere.

