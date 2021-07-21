Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys Nabs Series Order at Amazon

Amazon is bringing an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's international best-selling novel Anansi Boys to its streaming service.

The six-episode limited series will begin shooting in Scotland later this year.

Based on Gaiman's novel of the same name, Anansi Boys follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories.

And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie's life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous.

Gaiman, Sir Lenny Henry, Douglas Mackinnon, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Hilary Bevan Jones (Endor Productions), and Richard Fee (Red Production Company) are executive producers.

Gaiman and Henry will also write for the series along with Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith, and Racheal Ofori. Gaiman and Mackinnon will serve as co-showrunners.

Culpepper (Star Trek: Picard, Memories of Ptolemy Grey) will direct the pilot. Jermain Julien (Grantchester) and Azhur Saleem (Doctor Who) are also directing for the series.

Anansi Boys is a stand-alone story, not a sequel or spin-off of Gaiman's novel American Gods, there will be no connection to the canceled Starz drama.

The book's story was originally developed in conversation between Gaiman and Henry with the series adaptation reuniting the collaboration between the pair.

Said Gaiman: "Anansi Boys began around 1996, from a conversation I had with Lenny Henry about writing a story that was diverse and part of the culture that we both loved."

"I wrote a novel, an (I hope) joyous and funny book about a dead god and his two sons, about birds and ghosts and beasts and cops, based in Caribbean and African tales. It was my first number one NYT Bestseller, and went on to become a beloved and award winning book.

"Anansi Boys as a TV series has been a long time coming -- I first started working with Endor and Red on making it over a decade ago."

"We needed Amazon Prime to come on board and embrace our vision, we needed a lead director with the craft and vision of Hanelle Culpepper, we needed the creative and technical wizardry of Douglas Mackinnon (who worked out how we could push the bounds of the possible to shoot a story set all over the world in a huge studio outside Edinburgh), and we needed the rest of the amazing talents that nobody knows about yet."

"I am thrilled that Sir Lenny Henry is one of our executive producers. He was there when it was conceived, he narrated the audiobook and he has kept the heart of the production true.

"We are trying to make a new kind of show with Anansi Boys, and to break ground with it to make something that celebrates and rejoices in diversity both in front of and behind the camera."

"I'm so thrilled it's happening and that people will be meeting Mr. Nancy, Charlie and Spider, the Bird Woman and the rest of them."

Amazon recently picked up a second season of Gaiman's Good Omens.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.