Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 5 Review: The Darkest Hour

The Camerons are falling like a house of cards.

Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 5 put all of the characters in compromising positions, but the payoff was spectacular.

Ward and Rafe have long felt like their family was superior to everyone in Outer Banks, but there's no turning back now.

They're screwed.

Ward is a villain through and through. His son is a loose cannon, but I think he is showing symptoms of severe mental illness, and his father has allowed it and his bad behavior to go unchecked for too long.

In essence, Ward's failure as a parent has probably shaped Rafe into the killer he is today.

Rafe felt invincible when it came to getting caught, but we've witnessed his breakdowns on countless occasions. He wants his father to look at him the same way he does Sarah, but it's never going to happen.

Even though Ward has done heinous things, he knows the turning point was when Rafe opened fire and killed the Sheriff.

There was no turning back from it. Even though I was growing tired of the father-son dynamic, Ward yelling at Rafe about how he was to blame for the events was satisfying.

Rafe knew his father would ultimately crumble if Sarah pushed hard enough, but can we just take a minute to consider how stupid Sarah was for not speaking to Wheezie on the phone?

Everyone is double-crossing someone in Outer Banks, so it was a lame development to have just believed the messages were coming from Wheezie.

Rafe complaining about how Ward would never look at him the way he did Sarah was grating on my nerves, but attempting to strangle his sister was yet another moment that solidified this man needs some serious help.

I knew Topper would have to be brought back into the narrative in some capacity, but I did not expect it to be as Sarah's savior.

They've had a long and storied past, and at one point, Topper was turning John B in as a means of revenge for the breakdown of his relationship.

Are we to assume Topper has grown up between seasons, or has he merely realized the Cameron family is not telling the truth?

Either way, I knew someone would save Sarah, but I expected it to be Limbrey's henchman or even Shoupe.

Topper taking Sarah somewhere safe is nice and all, but let's hope he doesn't think she's going to want to get back together with him just because he saved her life.

If anything, at least Topper can get some much-needed closure if he recognizes the relationship was destined for doom.

JJ's plan was absurd, but if anyone was going to take the risk, it was him. He's long felt like he's going to turn out like his father, and Plumb's comments about the jail being in his blood was just her way of tormenting him.

Plumb being paid off to get John B murdered in jail was the twist I did not see coming, but she was clearly thinking about the money she could make instead of what was right.

Now that Shoupe knows an attempt on John B's life was made, it seems he's finally ready to reveal all of the secrets he's been keeping.

He had to do what was right to clear his own conscience, but more so because someone close to him was murdered in the process.

The final scene of the police showing up at the house was chilling and set the stage for a killer second half of Outer Banks Season 2.

What will Ward and Rafe do to get out of this mess? Something tells me they'll find a way to go on the run, never to be seen again.

Kie's mother throwing her out to live like a Pogue was a shocker, but it seems tough love is the only way to get through to her in this scenario.

Her mother is clearly passionate about her daughter's wellbeing, but when she's in a social circle that includes someone wanted for murder, it makes sense.

Kie would never ditch the Pogues. She cares about them too much to want to leave them behind, but something tells me we might get a season-ending twist of her being shipped away from Outer Banks.

Pope speaking with his father and uncovering the truth about the key was predictable, but it seemed like something that would happen much later in the season.

If John B is exonerated before Pope asks Limbrey for the recording in exchange for the key, it could hint that Limbrey will be our next big-bad and that the rest of the season will be about finding Denmark Tanner's treasure.

If it means our five leads can come together and, you know, stay together, I'm all for it.

"Darkest Hour" was a pulse-pounding episode that put everyone in tough spots, but it seems like things are clearing up for the good guys.

The tide is changing, and I can't wait for what comes next!

What did you think of Rafe attacking Sarah again?

Will Topper be able to understand that Sarah doesn't love him?

Are you happy Ward is finally getting arrested?

What are your thoughts on JJ's failed mission?

Hit the comments.

Stream the series on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.