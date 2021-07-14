Outer Banks Season 2 Trailer: Will the Pogues Survive?

The Pogues have a big mission ahead of them, but will they all survive?

Netflix on Wednesday dropped the official trailer for Outer Banks Season 2, and it looks very promising.

Outer Banks Season 1 left us with a flurry of cliffhangers, and it looks like the next season will be all about the payoff.

The series is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the Pogues) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

"After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run - and in over their heads - in the Bahamas," reads the logline for Outer Banks Season 2.

"New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home."

"The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a newfound secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?" it continues.

"The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive."

The cast includes Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (J.J.), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron).

Elizabeth Mitchell (Limbrey), Caroline Arapoglou (Rose), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Julia Antonelli (Wheezie Cameron), Deion Smith (Kelce), Cullen Moss (Deputy Shoupe), and Nicholas Cirillo (Barry) also star.

Creators & Executive Producers - Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke- previously teased what fans can expect this summer from Outer Banks:

Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one - more mystery, more romance and higher stakes.

It's a full-throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride.

Outer Banks Season 2 arrives July 30.

Check out the trailer below.

