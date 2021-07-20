Press Your Luck Exclusive Clip: Will Julian Get His Wish?

How far would you go press your luck?

ABC's hit game show, Press Your Luck, continues Wednesday, and we have an exclusive look ahead.

The next episode features a guest named Julian, who is very excited about the prospect of landing on the Victoria's Secret package.

In the clip provided by ABC, Elizabeth Banks wonders how far Julian will go to get what he wants, and he goes pretty far.

Plans rarely come to fruition on a gameshow, with the contestants taking big risks to secure that reward.

The risk pays off for Julian, and he lands on the coveted Victoria's Secret package, leading to Elizabeth wondering who will be donning the contents of the box.

"That'd be my wife," Julian exclaims, adding:

"I'm going to press my luck a little bit!"

"Okay, I like it," Elizabeth responds as the audience laughs.

It's a comical clip and one that shows off how fun this ABC series is.

Press Your Luck is a game of wits and strategy hosted by Banks.

The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.

During each game of Press Your Luck, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board.

Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing.

The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.

Check out the clip below and be sure to watch the episode on Wednesday.

