Sex Education Season 3 Teaser: A New Headmistress Forces the Students to Promote Moordale High

Sex Education returns to Netflix later this year, and there will be some big changes.

Netflix unveiled a promotional video for Moordale High, which shows the students promoting the school under the order of the new headmistress.

Hope's plan is to get the school back on track, and it's clear that some of the students are struggling with a camera on them.

One of the most surprising moments shows Jackson putting his hand on Hope's shoulder, possibly teasing him having a crush on the new headmistress.

The purpose of the clip is to get people to "Choose Moordale!"

But, will the school be able to bounce back?

"It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way," reads the official description.

"Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms."

"Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

Other new cast members include Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother, recording artist and songwriter, Dua Saleh, who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale.

Indra Ové is also on board as Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

Returning stars include Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, and Tanya Reynolds.

Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick will also return.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven.

The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell.

Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Ben Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also Executive Producers.

Check out the clip below.

