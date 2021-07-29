Sweet Tooth Scores Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

Sweet Tooth's story is far from over.

Netflix on Thursday announced a renewal for Sweet Tooth Season, citing what the company calls as "60 million member households" watching the show in its first four weeks.

As is the case with Netflix's arbitrary numbers, the number above means that each of those households watched at two minutes of the series.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will consist of 8 1-hour episodes.

Jim Mickle will serve as Executive Producer, Writer, Director, and Showrunner for season 2. Mickle said of the renewal,

“It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy."

"We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey,” he continued.

In addition to Mickle, Team Downey’s Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran will return as Executive Producers.

Team Downey's Evan Moore returns as Producer. Oanh Ly (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will join as a co-executive producer for season 2.

Sweet Tooth is produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The series is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire.

Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Neil Sandilands as General Abbot.

James Brolin serves as the voice of the narrator.

Here is the official synopsis for the series.

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them.

After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home.

But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

