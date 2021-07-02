The Beast Must Die Sneak Peek: Cush Jumbo OBE is a Mother Out for Justice!

Calling all fans of limited series!

The Beast Must Die premieres on AMC+ on July 5 and airs on the linear AMC network beginning July 12.

It's a brutal tale of justice, vengeance, and revenge starring Cush Jumbo OBE and Jared Harris.

Jumbo plays Frances Cairnes, a mother who lost her son to a tragic hit-and-run accident while they were on a lovely vacation at a seaside community.

Time has passed without resolution, but what really galls her is that the police have been of little help tracking down who murdered her little boy.

When Frances visits the police again, she discovers that the detective on the case has died, and nobody bothered to let her know what had occurred.

In this clip from The Beast Must Die Series Premiere, Frances meets the former detective's replacement, Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle).

His first day on the job coincides with a distressed mother seeking justice, and it will set the tone for his position going forward.

If Frances is running toward resort town for vindication in her son's death, Nigel runs to the town to escape his past.

The town offers something different to them both, and their worlds collide, trying to achieve the same goal of justice for a dead little boy.

Harris stars as George Rattery, the man that Frances believes to be her son's murderer, and The Beast Must Die finds her ingratiating herself into his life to bring him down.

Check out the clip below right here on TV Fanatic before it drops anywhere else.

We've had the chance to interview Harris about his role, and we'll have that up for you over the next few days.

The Beast Must Die premieres on AMC+ on Monday, July 5, and AMC on Sunday, July 12 at 10/9c.

It's an excellent drama that you don't want to miss!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.