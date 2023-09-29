AMC+ Unveils Details of Ad-Supported Streaming Plan

If you want to watch Dark Winds and/or The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, then AMC+'s new plan might suit you.

The streaming service this week went public with the cost and features of its recently-announced ad-supported tier.

With ads, AMC+ will cost $4.99 per month, saving $4 from the ad-free plan, which has been the only plan available since the service's launch.

The ad-supported AMC+ features a "light ad load of less than five minutes per hour."

The best part? All the same series and film titles offered in the original plan will be available.

"This ad-supported version of AMC+ gives consumers more flexibility while bringing ads to the only piece of our distribution ecosystem that wasn't already ad-supported," AMC Networks chief commercial officer Kim Kelleher said in a statement.

The content on offer includes The Walking Dead Universe (think Fear the Walking Dead, TWD: Dead City, and TWD: Daryl Dixon), Dark Winds, and even Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.

If you're looking for more content, for example, content from BBC America, IFC, Shudder, and Sundance TV, then you're in luck because content from those platforms is also available.

AMC is also rolling out access to linear networks AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV as part of your subscription.

AMC+ also gives early access to episodes of most AMC series, with episodes of TWD: Daryl Dixon dropping on the service almost 16 hours before their linear debuts.

The news of an ad-supported streaming variant of AMC+ comes as the streaming bubble continues to pop.

Disney+, Netflix, Max, Peacock, and Paramount+ now also have ad-supported offerings, which come as the cost of ad-free plans are going north.

Prime Video recently announced plans to switch all current subscribers to ad-supported plans, meaning that shows like The Boys and Wheel of Time will have ads for the first time ever.

However, a $2.99 add-on is being introduced that will allow people to keep their accounts ad-free.

Once upon a time, the streaming market seemed poised for continuous growth, but with increased costs associated with production and operation, these costs are being passed on to customers.

It will make the quarterly results for all streamers more interesting in the coming months to assess whether the ad plans benefit the platforms.

Another tactic to get more money from customers is to scale back on account sharing.

Netflix found success with it, but it remains to be seen whether the other services will follow suit.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.