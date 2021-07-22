The Mysterious Benedict Society Exclusive Clip: The Kids Hatch a Plan!

The kids are ready for the next stage of the mission!

The Mysterious Benedict Society continues this week with the sixth episode of the first season, and it's going to be another fun installment.

Reynie, Sticky, Constance, and Kate are slowly realizing what is expected of them and how far they have to go to get the results they need.

In an exclusive clip of the next episode, we see the kids debating the pros and cons of the mission and whether there is any other way for them to get some much-needed results.

Will they be able to stop Mr. Curtain?

"After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency," reads the logline for the show.

"Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis."

It concludes:

When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him.

The series launched in June and is set to wrap its impressive first season next month.

Check out the exclusive clop below and be sure to stream the episode when it drops on Disney+ tomorrow.

