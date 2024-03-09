9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Hen Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands!

As if Hen Wilson would sit by idly while her people were in trouble.

Hen knew she was on to something when she went to Maddie during 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 2, and even though Chief Simpson told her to drop her concerns and get back to work, to know Hen is to know that was never going to happen.

In this exclusive clip TV Fanatic was lucky enough to get, we’ll see what Hen’s next move will be on 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 3. Hint: it looks to involve some sneaking around.

Hen is always very steadfast in her convictions, and once she latched on to her suspicions about the cruise ship, she was going to see it through.

Chief Simpson may have wanted her back as captain at the 118, but that was an impossible ask with her captain and one of her best friends unaccounted for.

Coming off of the events in the previous hour, which saw Hen feeling betrayed by her friends, you can’t blame her for seemingly working her next angle alone.

As you see in the clip, she’s not even letting Maddie in, the one person who knows just how right Hen is.

While things may be strained with Hen and the guys at the 118, it’s extremely hard to imagine that continues because the 118 are a family.

But hurt feelings need time to heal, and Hen may also feel like this is something she needs to do alone because she knows it’s not necessarily on the up and up.

Without the backing of Chief Simpson, Hen is on her own, and by keeping her plans close to the vest, she’s ensuring that no one else could potentially get in trouble.

Hen will always try to protect people. That’s the most Hen Wilson thing of all.

It’s a small thing to start 9-1-1 Season 7, but it’s nice to see a different side to the Hen and Maddie dynamic, which isn’t something we’ve seen a whole lot of over the years.

The ladies have something hugely important in common, and seeing Hen confide in Maddie and Maddie check up on Hen is sweet. If only they were communicating about something fun and not a deadly situation!

Speaking of the deadly situation, this final hour of the three-part premiere will see Bobby, Athena, and the few passengers still on board fighting to escape the capsized vessel.

And that’s sure to be a monumental task.

Can you think of two better people to help lead you through an emergency than Bobby and Athena?

A sinking ship is unlucky, but being trapped alongside two of Los Angeles’s finest could be a good omen.

The series has come back for this shortened season with a renewed sense of excitement, and this final hour is a beautiful coda to a masterful start to the season.

Will everyone make it off the ship? Will Hen be able to get the resources to help in time?

So many questions still need to be answered during the final hour, and this is one episode you will definitely want to watch live!

But while you wait, check out the exclusive clip below and flood the comment section with your thoughts and predictions about where things will lead.

As always, we’ll be back right after the episode ends to discuss it all and look ahead to the rest of the season!

You can watch 9-1-1 on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Whitney Evans is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is a lover of all things TV. Follow her on X.