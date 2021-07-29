TNT Renews Snowpiercer for Season 4!

The Ice Age continues but hope springs eternal, and our Arc of Humanity continues to roll along at TNT.

TNT's Snowpiercer had a rocky departure out of the station, plagued by numerous production changes and network pivots back in 2017 before finally premiering in 2020.

However, since then, it has garnered accolades and audience numbers for its exciting twists, deep character development, and incredible world-building.

Filming has just wrapped in Vancouver on Season 3 and, with it, the announcement that it has already been renewed for Season 4.

“Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV.

“All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride, and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into season four.”

Star Daveed Diggs makes the official video announcement flanked by castmates Rowan Blanchard (Alex Cavill), Mickey Sumner (Bess Till), Iddo Goldberg (Bennett Knox), and Sheila Vand (Zarah Ferami).

Noticeably missing is Jennifer Connelly, whose character Melanie Cavill was presumed dead at the end of Snowpiercer Season 2, but since no body was found, audiences were left questioning her fate.

TNT has provided the following tidbits on how Season 3 will unfold:

Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor.

Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton’s hidden on the train, committed to the cause.

Emmy nominee Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris (Sykes) join the Season 3 cast, with Mike O’Malley (Roche) being elevated to a series regular.

A premiere date for Season 3 has yet to be announced but, in the meantime, what would be a better binge-watch in the heat of the summer than a frozen post-apocalyptic thriller?

Both Snowpiercer Season 1 and Season 2 are currently available to stream on the TNT app in the US and on Netflix globally.

