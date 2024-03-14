Snowpiercer Rescued by AMC with Rights to All Seasons, Including the Unaired Fourth

Patience is a virtue, especially if you're a sci-fi fan.

When it comes to genre TV, science fiction and sci-fi adjacent programs are often saved when unceremoniously dumped by a network.

Jericho, Lucifer, The Expanse, and Stargate SG-1 all found new life after cancellation. Today, Snowpiercer joins that list.

AMC Networks announced today that it has acquired the exclusive U.S. linear and streaming rights to all four seasons of the post-apocalyptic drama series Snowpiercer.

The first three seasons of the critically acclaimed drama will stream on AMC+ later this year, leading up to the series’ season four premiere on AMC and AMC+ in early 2025.

This should come as excellent news for TV Fanatics, as the show always drove discussion and fueled passionate viewers with much to say.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe.

Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette and the film from Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

The action-packed Snowpiercer Season 3 finale left a split of the train with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety.

Meanwhile, Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leads the others who chose adventures to the unknown on Big Alice to the world outside world of New Eden.

The Snowpiercer cast is like a lesson in landing award-winning talent to bring your show to life.

Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand.

Previously announced new cast members for season four include Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Avengers, Thor) and Tony Award-winner Michael Aronov (The Drop, The Americans, Operation Finale).

“Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+,” said Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios.

“We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025.”

Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski continued, “We're so thrilled the train has finally found a home, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving the fans of Snowpiercer a chance to enjoy season four with all the hard work this amazing cast and crew put into it.”

Tomorrow Studios’ Founder/CEO Marty Adelstein, President/Partner Becky Clements and EVP Alissa Bachner also weighed in with the following statement:

“We love Snowpiercer, and AMC is the perfect partner to share its final season, which completes an incredible series filled with brilliant talent that entertains viewers while exploring important global issues.”

