Turner & Hooch Season 1 Episode 2 Review: A Good Day to Dog Hard

The mystery surrounding what happened to Scott Sr. is intensifying.

Turner & Hooch Season 1 Episode 2 was another fun outing for all the family, and while the case was, once again, lacking, the overarching mystery continues to be the allure of the series.

Scott has been so desperate to believe there was no suspicious activity surrounding his father's death that he's been dismissive of Laura's quest for answers.

You'd like to think your loved ones died of natural causes, so it's easy to understand why Scott has been paying more attention to his career, but curiosity has been taking over Laura's life since she first found the case files.

The "look-see" to the scene of the death provided more questions than answers, but at least it confirmed what Laura suspected all along.

It's poignant that Hooch was the one to find the watch, and it's very likely he'll be able to sense who the person(s) responsible are as Turner & Hooch Season 1 progresses.

The case Scott Sr. was working on before his death was certainly something that upset some people, so it's easy to understand why it happened.

My theory is that there was a scuffle and his heart gave out. The watch on the side of the road is certainly telling because there's no other logical reason for it being there.

The brother and sister will be more curious than ever, but where do they go from here to get answers? Do they delve deeper into the case files, therefore, making the show darker, or do we get one or two scenes about the mystery per episode?

Personally, I much prefer the darker tone, but given that the show is geared towards a family audience, they'll probably be scarce and take a backseat in favor of Turner & Hooch out solving more frivolous cases.

Wouldn't it be fun to get a cameo from Tom Hanks in a flashback? It feels like we're building toward some sort of flashback, but whether Hanks would return to the project is another story.

Protecting the diplomat's daughter was not as fun as I thought it would be, but at least it gave us some comic relief while the case was ongoing.

The kid was funny, and the situations she put both Turner & Hooch in were hilarious. Hooch dressed up in a tiara and drinking tea is an image that won't escape my mind any time soon, but you could tell Scott was questioning his career decisions to date.

How did he end up in this scenario? Hooch was probably to blame. The loveable pooch was causing uproar in the hotel because of his actions.

There's still a huge disconnect in the relationship between our titular characters, with Hooch not doing as he's told. It's a good thing the pooch is managing to make some big strides in the cases because they'd be a bust without it.

We are finally seeing elements of teamwork between them, but can we talk about the walkie-talkie scene for a minute?

I know I should suspend my disbelief forever with this series, but how did the terrorist not hear Scott talking into the walkie-talkie at the other side of the room?

Had this part been handled better, the case of the week would have landed better. There has to be some level of realism, and the show missed the mark here.

It's nice to see Turner and Hooch working together on a daring plan, but at least make it more believable.

I did laugh out loud when Hooch sent the food cart down the stairs for the second time. The look on the villain's face was priceless as he was then smacked around with a tray.

Teamwork makes the dream work!

Jessica and Xavier deserved a lot more to do than sit around, waiting to be captured. They are both excellent detectives, but beyond making fun of Scott, what did they really get to do?

Hopefully, this is not a sign of things to come because it's hard to believe they are detectives but are being written to act like lost puppies when the going gets tough.

"A Good Day to Dog Hard" compellingly advanced the bigger mystery, but the aforementioned case of the week was run of the mill and not in a good way.

The series needs to find a way to make the cases of the week as interesting as the overarching mystery, or it runs the risk of losing viewers.

After Turner & Hooch Season 1 Episode 1, it was clear there was some room for improvement, and there was no improvement on Turner & Hooch Season 1 Episode 2.

Yes, the signature wit remained peppered through the script, but we need more meaningful plots with bigger stakes.

What are your thoughts on the direction of the series, Turner & Hooch fans?

Do you want more of the serious and less of the frivolous?

What is your best theory for what happened to the father?

Hit the comments below.

