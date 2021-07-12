Virgin River Season 4 Spoilers: Charmaine vs. Jack, a Killer Reveal, & More!

Welp.

Virgin River Season 3 concluded in winning fashion, leaving us with more cliffhangers than ever.

But, what did we really learn?

The overarching mystery of the season surrounded who killed Jack, and if you read our Virgin River Season 3 Episode 10 review, you know we probably didn't even get the right answer.

Sucks, right?

But Virgin River Season 3 is already topping the Netflix charts, so a fourth season is a safe bet at this stage.

Brady was left looking very guilty at the close of the season, and his portrayer, Ben Hollingsworth, is hoping Brady was not the shooter.

In a new interview with TV Line, the actor said he would like to believe Brady to be innocent.

“Being so close to him, I don’t believe he’s someone that would do that, regardless of his state of mind.”

It's a shame how the reveal was handled, purely because it left Brie stunned, especially if it turns out the man she's been seeing tried to kill her brother.

Nothing is ever clean cut on Virgin River, and if the show has proven anything, it's that the characters have many layers.

Another big cliffhanger involved the way Charmaine told Jack she was prepared to go to court to get sole custody of the twins.

Showrunner Sue Tenney teased to TV Line that this storyline will probably head to the courtroom, with the show utilizing the fact that Brie is an attorney.

Yes, things are going to get worse before they get good for these characters.

Charmaine's actions have been questionable. I mean, trying to write her father of her twins out of their lives before they are even born is a bit far.

Jack is far from a deadbeat dad, revealing multiple times he was willing to go the full way to raise them.

Then again, Jack may be in for not one, not two, but three children on Virgin River Season 4.

After Mel revealed she was pregnant, we were left pondering whether it was Jack or Mark's child. Damn, this show sure puts the characters through it.

Don't even get us started on Preacher. He needs to get a decent storyline that doesn't revolve around him making compromises for other people.

