Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 11

at .

Did Blake help or hinder Fallon?

On Dynasty Season 4 Episode 11, Fallon's IPO woes continued as she realized someone was still scheming to take her down.

Calling In Jeff - Dynasty

Meanwhile, Sam started to confront his deeply rooted issues when it comes to being alone.

How did Culhane manage to help?

Elsewhere, a new detail about who died came to light.

Watch Dynasty Season 4 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

Teen: It must be good to be old and make decisions.
Fallon: Hashtag, old and blessed.

I may have said bourbon, Amir, but you should know i meant Scotch because my castle isn't in Kentucky, it's in Scotland. Just be thankful I didn't fire you for stealing that stapler.

Fallon

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 11

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 11 Photos

Sam is Upset - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 11
Culhane Tennis - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 11
Fallon Sings Again - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 11
Fallon Moves on - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 11
Making a Mission to Succeed - Dynasty Season 4 Episode 11
  1. Dynasty
  2. Dynasty Season 4
  3. Dynasty Season 4 Episode 11
  4. Watch Dynasty Online: Season 4 Episode 11