Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Was there a future for Callie and Gael?

On Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 11, the pair decided to give their relationship a shot, but not everyone was convinced.

Meanwhile, Malika was blindsided by Isaac's sudden change of heart.

Elsewhere, Alice returned to the comedy program thanks to help from an unexpected source.

How did it all play out?

Watch Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Trouble online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Davia: I am so angry I wanna hit you right now. I'm your light? What the hell does that even mean. No, no, stay right there. I told you that I was going to wait for you and you told me that you didn't want me to, so I didn't.
Dennis: I screwed up.
Davia: So why are you here now? What changed?
Dennis: I guess I changed. I realize what I want and need isn't somewhere else. It's here with you.
Davia: I don't even know what you want me to say right now. I don't even know what I want to say.
Dennis: I get it. You don't have to say anything. You can jus think about it. But I will be here when you figure it out. I will be here. I'm not going anywhere, I promise.

Gael: I just can't let her do this alone.
Callie: I didn't realize you two ...
Gael: We hooked up once, the night before she left. It wasn't anything serious, but ...
Callie:I get it. You want to do the right thing. I love that about you. And I'm here if you need a friend or a babysitter.

