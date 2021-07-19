Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 9

You will not believe what happens on Good Witch Season 7 Episode 9.

Something is done for the very first time, and with only one episode remaining, it was none too soon for it to happen.

As the red-haloed moon begins to rise, the Merriwicks find themselves with unexpected abilities at the same time their fabled intuition begins to fail them.

Everyone feels the pressure to preserve a legacy that may be lost.

Sam gathers their closest friends to help with a search for the missing amulet when Cassie, Abigail, and Joy discover a hidden room in Grey House that has historical connotations.

One person was left out of the search, though, and that means that one Merriwick has a lot of explaining to do, and it's that need to atone that brings to light the heretofore impossible on Good Witch.

With everyone under one roof, tempers flare and emotions run high.

That puts love on the front burner from all angles.

One couple begins to dissolve before our very eyes.

Another battles a miscommunication that threatens to tear them apart.

And still another realizes that they might be pulling back but they don't know why.

There is a lot on the table, and to see it all, you need to watch Good Witch online, which you can do by clicking below. Don't miss it!

