Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Was the new stranger a friend or foe?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1, things took a wild turn when Max, Isobel, and Michael embarked on a fact-finding mission to get some clarity.

Meanwhile, Liz was in Los Angeles trying to live her life, but she felt drawn back to the place where it all started.

Elsewhere, Rosa had a surprising encounter that left her questioning everything.

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.