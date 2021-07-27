Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 1

at .

Was the new stranger a friend or foe?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1, things took a wild turn when Max, Isobel, and Michael embarked on a fact-finding mission to get some clarity.

Liz Thinks - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Liz was in Los Angeles trying to live her life, but she felt drawn back to the place where it all started.

Elsewhere, Rosa had a surprising encounter that left her questioning everything.

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

Michael: Is something weird going on with Max lately?
Isobel: Weirder than him having an evil twin hidden in the desert?
Michael: He seems fun.
Isobel: Are you sure this isn't misplaced nerves about Alex coming home? Because in last nights mindscape you were sending out some pretty intense 'I think it's our times' vibes.

Isobel: Max! What did he do to you?
Max: He, uh, he told me he's the savior, and I'm the clone.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1 Photos

Heath Explains - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1
Liz Thinks - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1
Kyle In LA - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1
Night Out - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1
Returning Home - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1
Looking Out - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1
  1. Roswell, New Mexico
  2. Roswell, New Mexico Season 3
  3. Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 1
  4. Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 1